Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.72 Million Stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,751 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

BNY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

