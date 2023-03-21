Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.