Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3,081.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $308.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

