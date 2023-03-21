Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 54 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.77 and a 200 day moving average of $293.70. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

