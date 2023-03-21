Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 6,991 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.