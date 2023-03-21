Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

