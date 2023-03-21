Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $242.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

