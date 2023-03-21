Fonix Mobile plc (FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.36 on March 31st

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 202.99 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,878.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.10. Fonix Mobile has a 52 week low of GBX 127.96 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.01).
About Fonix Mobile
