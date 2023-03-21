Fonix Mobile plc (FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.36 on March 31st

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 202.99 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,878.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.10. Fonix Mobile has a 52 week low of GBX 127.96 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.01).

About Fonix Mobile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

