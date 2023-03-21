Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,577,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,338,546 shares.The stock last traded at $42.53 and had previously closed at $39.86.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.37.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

