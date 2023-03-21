Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 9.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

