Frax Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $11.70 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

