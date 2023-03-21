FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,519,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

