Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.84. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 645,472 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YMM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

