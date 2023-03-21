G999 (G999) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,285.80 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00059837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000193 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

