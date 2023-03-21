Galxe Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006456 BTC on popular exchanges. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $98.68 million and $22.95 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358887 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.99 or 0.26081970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010187 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.