GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.
GameStop Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 7,084,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,126. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of -0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
