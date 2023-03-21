GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

GameStop Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 7,084,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,126. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of -0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

