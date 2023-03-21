Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 101047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About Garibaldi Resources

(Get Rating)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

