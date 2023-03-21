Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 4,418 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 3,029,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,670,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

