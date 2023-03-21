Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $28.95 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $67.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,561.14. 80,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,382. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,437.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,087.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

