Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $42.34 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 530,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

