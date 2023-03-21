Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,937 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.