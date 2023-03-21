Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,090 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.25. 1,453,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $378.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.