Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 78 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded up $10.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,981. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

