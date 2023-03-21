Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 26,413 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,413 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $44,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.