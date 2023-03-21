GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €31.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

G1A traded up €0.35 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting €42.19 ($45.37). 352,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €44.52 ($47.87). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

