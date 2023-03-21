George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99.

On Friday, December 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,651.00.

Shares of TSE WN traded down C$2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$164.34. 102,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,683. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$138.77 and a 12-month high of C$181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.78. The firm has a market cap of C$23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.33.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

