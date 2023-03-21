Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE GTY opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

