Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,213 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 158,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,918,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

