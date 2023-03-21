Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 167,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,569. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

