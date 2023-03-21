Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 73.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 299,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

