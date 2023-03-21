Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.93. The stock had a trading volume of 721,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

