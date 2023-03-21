Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 632,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

