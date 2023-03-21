Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up about 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. 446,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

