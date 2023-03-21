Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 159 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,235. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.51.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

