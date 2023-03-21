Gleason Group Inc. Sells 73,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

