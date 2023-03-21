GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Price Down 82%

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 82% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 676,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Trading Down 82.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO)

(Get Rating)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.