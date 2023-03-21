Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 2,981 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.19. The company had a trading volume of 334,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

