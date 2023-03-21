Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. 692,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,792. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.