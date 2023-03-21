Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. 2,059,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

