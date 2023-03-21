Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.68 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

NYSE DD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. 803,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

