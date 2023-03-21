Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $19.09 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 1,770,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

