Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 1,789,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.