Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 175 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

NYSE:GWW traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $678.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,776. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

