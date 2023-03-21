Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 2,896 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AMT traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.71. 964,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

