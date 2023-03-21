Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,669 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $56,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.69. 877,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,833. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.