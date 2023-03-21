Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 863 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.43. 3,130,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.