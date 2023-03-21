Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Trading Down 2.2%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Golden Growers Cooperative Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
About Golden Growers Cooperative
Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Growers Cooperative (GGROU)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.