Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$52,300.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 800 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,904.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.17. 2,291,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,077. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.92.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

