Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 240 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

