Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 569 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $72,013,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

